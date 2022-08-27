Alto turmequé: Gustavo Petro met with María Fernanda Cabal at the Palace, what did they talk about?

María Fernanda Cabal said this week that two of her children had to leave the country due to threats. Photo: Gustavo Torrijos / Mauricio Dueñas

Did the impossible happen? In June, Gustavo Petro had already met with the natural leader of the party Democratic CenterÁlvaro Uribe, and, yesterday, August 25 (2022), it was the turn of Maria Fernanda Cabalthe senator and self-proclaimed leader of the opposition, who visited the presidential office at an invitation from Petro.

As confirmed by government sources colprensaCabal received a call from Laura Sarabia, President Petro’s private secretary, in which she told him: “Senator, the president wants to meet with you.” The invitation was not only for her but also for her husband, Joseph Felix Lafaurie.

Although Lafaurie was in the Llano, he apparently took a direct flight to Bogotá when he found out about the meeting with the president.

It was also learned that the director of the National Protection Unit, Augusto Rodriguezand the director of National Intelligence, Manuel Alberto Casanova.

The meeting lasted a little over an hour and was aimed at addressing and evaluating the safety of Senator Cabal and that of her family, after she stated that two of her children had to leave the country due to threatspresumably from the FARC dissidents.

Although neither the Presidency nor the Cabal have made reference to the meeting, according to government sources, the meeting was held in a friendly manner and Petro showed willingness to support the family in their security. Similarly, due to time there was no space to deal with other issues.