Altobelli: “Let’s make Marotta President of the Republic! Scamacca great purchase. Gosens … “

Gianluca Scamacca would be a great signing for Inter. Word of someone who really knows about goals: Alessandro Altobelli

Gianluca Scamacca would be a great signing for Inter. Word of someone who knows about goals and how. Alessandro Altobelli, second scorer in the history of the Nerazzurri, promotes the work of Marotta with flying colors, who would even like (jokingly, of course) President of the Republic:

In short, is Marotta right to focus on the Sassuolo striker for after Dzeko?

“Marotta deserves the Colle! He doesn’t miss a beat and always guarantees Inter the best. Despite having room for improvement, Scamacca is a great striker who is finally showing his potential. He is young but complete: he is technical, cold sidelines, kicks with both feet, has intuition, participates in the maneuver and asserts himself with his head “.

What do you think instead of Caicedo’s arrival?

“Another good move. In the next month we will not have Correa and important challenges await us. Even with only 3-4 goals at the right time, Caicedo could make the difference for the Scudetto. Inzaghi then knows him well, at Lazio he used him in the way better. Finding his old coach, the real Caicedo will come back. “

And then there is Gosens. Even if the former Atalanta cost 25 million.

“But the great thing about being fans is that we don’t care about the price … Gosens comes from an excellent club, but Inter is another thing. And so we also guaranteed ourselves after Perisic. Because it seems obvious to me. that if Ivan wanted to renew he would have already done so. Marotta certainly does not sleep standing up … “.

January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 11:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link