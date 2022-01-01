Altobelli: “Lukaku has had his time at Inter, Marotta will never take him back”

Spillo to Gazzetta dello Sport: “He wasn’t a traitor, in the end he did the Nerazzurri a favor: it was a deal for two”

The apologies that Romelu Lukaku addressed to the fans ofInter in the interview given to Sky Sports they are not the first step towards his sensational return to Milan. To think so is Alessandro Altobelli, Nerazzurri legend: “He had his time with the Nerazzurri, he gave perhaps even more than he could – his words to the Gazzetta dello Sport -. But today is another Inter, who are playing beautiful and profitable football in which everyone scores. It’s true that he hasn’t won anything yet, but the road is the right one and therefore Lukaku would do well to work harder to make it to Chelsea. “

In addition to excluding the scenario of Big Rom again with the Beloved for technical reasons, Pin is convinced that the nostalgia operation cannot materialize for a purely economic fact: “Marotta will never take it. And I would do the same. Inter cannot spend, and I exclude that Chelsea are so fooled as to give them out on a free loan. Marotta has not made a mistake so far. I think it will eventually make only minor adjustments. “

As for the version ‘sold’ to the media by the Belgian, Altobelli had a clear idea: “I think it’s important to make a premise and rewind the tape until last summer. Lukaku did great things at Inter, but Inter too helped Lukaku a lot to become a great player. But to be honest, if the club hadn’t sold Romelu at that price he would have been forced to sell 5 players, breaking the toy. So maximum respect for him. He was not a traitor, at the in the end he did Inter a favor and it was a deal for two. Even if I don’t understand his exit. Lukaku has just arrived in the Premier League, in the club he has been supporting since he was a child who wanted him and paid a lot. Now, at first difficulties, he makes these declarations that are neither for Inter nor for Chelsea. I am not surprised that Tuchel is angry … “.

If a come back, the former United would be welcomed as the prodigal son: “Had I been Lukaku, I would never have left an environment that adored him and in which he was very well – specifies Altobelli -. He was the king of Milan and San Siro. If he had asked something more, they probably would have given it to him. Instead today he finds himself with more money, but an immense disappointment. A part of the fans would whistle at him at first, but if he went back to doing what he once did, everyone would forgive him. I don’t think he has anything to be forgiven “.

