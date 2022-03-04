Alvarado admits his government’s fiasco with COVID-19 tests







{{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}}







(CRHoy.com).- Two years after the start of the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, He accepted that his government did the country a disservice by promising to develop tests to detect the viral disease.

Two years ago, in April 2020, the president said that I would take responsibility for any delay or failure in developing the tests to find the virus.

This Friday, the president recognized the debt. “I assume it (the political cost), at some point the issue of tests was promised and that did not happen, and I accept it. But, as they say, defeats are assumed by the president, victories are assumed by the country”he stated during a press conference, during which he was asked about his balance of care for the pandemic.

The institution in charge of exploring the development of the tests was the National Center for Biotechnological Innovations (Cenibiot). A week after the Government announced the start of the task, he went out to correct what was said and stated that it was not certain that the devices could be obtained.

For the rest, for Alvarado his administration did the job of keeping the pandemic under control.

Despite the profound impact that this had on the economy and employment, the president celebrated the results of the last two years, especially those of 2021, when the economy grew by more than 7%.

“I feel very proud of Costa Rica. When we see the indicators of our country, how we are facing the pandemic, the number of cases, the economic growth that has been positive in these two years, particularly in the last one, the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“When we see that the hospitals managed to work to the fullest, that the country came together, that we did things like the Bono Proteger to protect people in the most difficult moment, when I look back and see all the public and private effort, I feel very proud of what the country did“, said the ruler.