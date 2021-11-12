Alvarez, no Milan in January: the revelation from Argentina

Forward and goal Julian Alvarez will not arrive at Milan in the coming months, as his club admits directly.

The name of the new striker preferred by the management Milan is no longer a mystery for some time. The Rossoneri have targeted the Argentine Julian Alvarez.

The 2000 class of River Plate was closely observed by the Rossoneri talent scouts, who reported only favorable news and positive impressions for this flexible striker, already in the turn of the senior national team.

His future, if not necessarily in Italy, will certainly be in Europe. But not immediately, as reported by his current company. Alvarez is considered a great prospect, but not yet ready for the big leap to the old continent.

The vice-president of River thought to speak clearly and frankly today, that is Jorge Brito. The executive of the important Buenos Aires company has hinted at the plans regarding Alvarez.

Asked by Olè, Brito replied: “One like Alvarez hadn’t been seen in a long time Argentina. A great talent with whom we have a strong emotional bond, which is why we do not talk to the players about issues related to the future. Now that his agent is back from England we will talk to find an agreement, to make him stay again. The whole world talks about him, Europe calls, but for us it is not yet the right time to leave. There is a World Cup next year ”.

Who expected an onslaught of the Milan next January for Alvarez he will perhaps remain dissatisfied or dissatisfied. It is difficult at this point that the 21-year-old Argentine can change the air so soon. More likely that his transfer could materialize in summer, with the championships over and with AC Milan that will certainly need more young reinforcements.