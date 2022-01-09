Alvarez’s agent in Italy: the truth about Inter, the Juve and Milan hypotheses, Fiorentina in ambush | First page

A few months ago, Inter flew to Argentina to personally assess the qualities of Julian Alvarez, forward of River in great ascent, which is attracting the interest of many European teams. Fernando Hidalgo, a long-time agent who currently looks after the interests of di Alvarez, is expected to arrive in Italy in the next few days.. Given the South American journey of the Nerazzurri, many now associate the arrival of Hidalgo in the shadow of the Madonnina with an already scheduled meeting with the club in Viale della Liberazione, but in reality this is not the case.

THE ASSESSMENT OF INTER – Inter, while appreciating the qualities of the Argentine footballer, has chosen to give priority to other profiles. Whoever decides to invest in Julian Alvarez will have to put 30 million euros on the table, 25 of which for the release clause, the rest in commissions and taxes. A very respectable figure, for a player that Inter do not consider ready for the big leap yet. In viale della Liberazione they have good consideration for the Argentine footballer, but they believe he is far from the level of that Lautaro they went to take in 2018 and that, before establishing himself, Alvarez needs an intermediate step. For this reason, the Nerazzurri would prefer to divert those 30 million to another goal.

PRIORITY TO BIGS – That said, an update meeting between Inter and Hidalgo could also take place, but unless things undergo sensational and unexpected turns, the deal between Inter and River should never even start. On his Italian trip, Alvarez’s agent should also be received by Maldini and Massara, who appreciate the skills of the player. Another ds attentive on the matter is Daniele Pradè, who would gladly lead Alvarez at Fiorentina, but first Hidalgo will try to understand how many possibilities there are to transfer his client directly to a big club. For this reason he will try to carry on the dialogues especially with Atletico Madrid, Milan and Juventus. If no big names are particularly hot, then other opportunities could open up like that of Fiorentina, a club that Commisso intends to bring to the top with concrete investments.