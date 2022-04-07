Álvaro Boix and Alba del Rocío culminate the sexual act



After starring in the first kiss with Jéssica, Álvaro has sexual relations with Alba



Jéssica, after learning what happened: “The lady woke up”

After what Alvaro will star in the first kiss of the edition with Jessicaone of its candidates, ‘The mansion of love’ has taken a completely unexpected turn.

The whole house was celebrating the arrival of Mayka. Jéssica was continually looking for moments with Álvaro and using her weapons of seduction, but the protagonist did not seem to be as receptive.

In the middle of the night, Álvaro asked for a kiss on the chest from Sunrise. Jéssica reacted with some tension to her small approach and ended up going to bed. When the party was over, Álvaro and Alba went to the room together. of the candidates.

They talked about their differences and Alba ended up admitting that she thought she was going to go with Jéssica again. Álvaro put an end to the conversation and launched into a romantic kiss. “I’m going to sleep, if you want to come, you come”.

Alba and Álvaro culminate the sexual act

After making herself comfortable and telling Jéssica that she was going “for water”, Alba ended up going to Álvaro’s room. She came not to leave. She stayed, and from the kisses they went on to do it all under the covers. The first night of passion has come to ‘Dance with me’.

Jessica’s reaction