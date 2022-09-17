Álvaro Calafat, the design that “either you like it or you hate it”

Alvaro Calafat. An unknown name for the general public. Until now. The young man from Malaga, specifically from Torremolinos, was this Friday the protagonist of the second day of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, with the permission of Teresa Helbig’s masterful needle. His parade, with which he premiered at Fashion Week, could well have been that of an internationally acclaimed designer, with a brave staging and impeccable styling. Only, despite what you might think, the brand’s history is only two years old, which is even more impressive.

Calafat’s gall goes hand in hand with his textile self-confidence. The grandson of a seamstress, he knows how to take advantage of the best craftsmanship to mix with the most cutting-edge techniques. With a transgressive spirit, he is clear that his clothes «either you like them or you hate them». The sculptural pieces that characterize him are born from his passion for architecture. A profession that he intends to start studying shortly to better soak up the concepts that attract him so much, according to what he tells this newspaper in the locker room, moments before giving it his all on the catwalk. His style, which sometimes recalls that of the Georgian Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, is transgressive despite the fact that some of his pieces are as classic as knitted sweaters or macramé dresses made in the old way.

However, what most caught the attention of his proposal was the embroidery of Hindu symbols with gold thread of a bullfighter, made by Joaquín Salcedo, an expert in banners, simpecados, mantles, canopies and skirts for religious images.

Calafat’s audacity shared the catwalk with the crafts of Teresa Helbig. The Catalan dressmaker organized her own music festival. Through the Helbig Music Fest she showed a festive, cocky, fanciful, highly sophisticated and naughty collection inspired by figures such as Janis Joplin, Debbie Harry, Patti Smith or Courtney Barnett.

Using fabrics such as leather, cotton lace, silk chiffon, all studded with thousands of crystals -only one of her dresses has 9,000 put on one by one by hand-, she created the perfect setting to unleash the most genuine, the wildest rebellion and the most intuitive madness of the Helbig women. A band of women as diverse as Queen Letizia, the actresses Úrsula Corberó and Halle Berry or the singer Luz Casal, who applauded Helbig’s mastery of patronage from the front row.

They can also boast of good patronage in Isabel Sanchis. The Valencian firm turned its flagship element, the flower, into the protagonist of the collection thanks to games of volumes, which it dominates like few others. The pieces take shape with laser-cut neoprene, light organza or chiffon and, most interestingly, recycled liquid satin and feathers. Crafts that have celebrities in love, including the ‘influencer’ Marta Lozano, who opted for her media request for a wonderful white minidress with a huge bow that wrapped around her left arm.

Despite the interest that Sanchís arouses on national red carpets, one of the best fashion showcases, 90% of its production is sold outside of Spain, especially in Arab countries and the United States. Her sensual and elegant pieces magnify femininity in designs sewn in her own workshop, where they create collections full of fantasy. Excellence and exclusivity are unequivocal hallmarks of a job finished with care, with garments closer to haute couture than ‘prêt-à-porter’, although they have both options.

Flora was also the common thread of Hannibal Laguna’s proposal, in which fragile and romantic dresses were combined with others of a simple appearance, ornamented with theatrical volumes. A recital of pieces with bulbous silhouettes, embroidered bustiers -made in relief- with crystal flowers, tulle tops with delicate floral embroidery, floating skirts with openings and also flowing chiffon dresses that alternate opacity, transparency and brightness.