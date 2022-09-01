Álvaro Díaz in Guadalajara: After packing the Pepsi Center, the rapper announces a date at the pearl of Guadalajara

puerto rican rapper Alvaro Diaz sold out tickets for their debut show at the Pepsi Center on the Mexico City on its first day of sale; After the great demand for tickets to his presentation, the artist decided to do two more dates throughout the country, which will take place in Monterey and Guadalajarathe days September 24 and October 1, respectively. This presentation will feature the opening act of the talented Mexican Supicic, who will lift the spirits of the people to start a wonderful night.

Díaz continues to sweep with his new single “Ramona Flowers”an alternative song pop punk produced by the Grammy-winning artist/producer duo Lara Project (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro), which pays homage to the celebrated character of Mary Elizabeth Winstead of the movie ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. TheWorld’.

The track is the first single from his upcoming studio album, which will be released in the fall via Universal Latin Music and under the control of Top Floor Talentin collaboration with the talent incubator multi-media NEON16.

Earlier this year, Díaz was nominated for the first time at the MTV MIAW under the Viral Anthem category and, for the first time, at the Univisión Youth Awards under the Social Dance Challenge category, for his global hit “Problemón”, along with Raw Alexander. Earlier this year, the rapper was also nominated for the Premios Tu Música Urbano for Top New Male Artist, and for the Premios HEAT for Best New Artist.

The development of its presentation in Guadalajara will be carried out by the hand of Stoy Company and the Guadalajara promoter holy luck; Ticket sales for the event started on Friday. August 19 at 11:00 a.m., through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

