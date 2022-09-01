Entertainment

Álvaro Díaz in Guadalajara: After packing the Pepsi Center, the rapper announces a date at the pearl of Guadalajara

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read


puerto rican rapper Alvaro Diaz sold out tickets for their debut show at the Pepsi Center on the Mexico City on its first day of sale; After the great demand for tickets to his presentation, the artist decided to do two more dates throughout the country, which will take place in Monterey and Guadalajarathe days September 24 and October 1, respectively. This presentation will feature the opening act of the talented Mexican Supicic, who will lift the spirits of the people to start a wonderful night.

Díaz continues to sweep with his new single “Ramona Flowers”an alternative song pop punk produced by the Grammy-winning artist/producer duo Lara Project (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro), which pays homage to the celebrated character of Mary Elizabeth Winstead of the movie ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. TheWorld’.

The track is the first single from his upcoming studio album, which will be released in the fall via Universal Latin Music and under the control of Top Floor Talentin collaboration with the talent incubator multi-media NEON16.

Earlier this year, Díaz was nominated for the first time at the MTV MIAW under the Viral Anthem category and, for the first time, at the Univisión Youth Awards under the Social Dance Challenge category, for his global hit “Problemón”, along with Raw Alexander. Earlier this year, the rapper was also nominated for the Premios Tu Música Urbano for Top New Male Artist, and for the Premios HEAT for Best New Artist.

The development of its presentation in Guadalajara will be carried out by the hand of Stoy Company and the Guadalajara promoter holy luck; Ticket sales for the event started on Friday. August 19 at 11:00 a.m., through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

FM

Topics

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

“The Voice” and “Ghosts” lead September premieres at Universal +

2 mins ago

The premieres that arrive at Paramount Plus in September 2022

13 mins ago

The 10 best productions of Zendaya according to IMDb – Publimetro Chile

35 mins ago

Discover the real story behind the movie “The Exchange”

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button