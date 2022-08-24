Álvaro Díaz, or when new urban music runs out of labels | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Neither the critics nor the general public agree on whether the Puerto Rican Álvaro Díaz is a reggaeton player, rapper or ‘trapero’, but everyone agrees that his album “Felicilandia” (2021) has catapulted him as one of the most promising figures of the urban scene in Spanish.

Now, after a successful tour in Spain and after selling more than six thousand tickets for one of his concerts in September in Mexico City, he announces that he will start 2023 by premiering a new album entitled “Sayonara”.

“I feel very sure of the projects I’m working on. I don’t stop renewing myself, looking for sounds and challenging myself musically,” Alvarito, as he is popularly known, assured in an interview with Efe.

At 31 years old, Díaz has progressively gained prominence in the Puerto Rican music scene, which is the same as saying in all of Latin America and Spain, due to the inescapable impact that each song that goes viral has on this archipelago and hotbed of Hispanic talent. .

His career dates back more than a decade, when he became one of the promoters of ‘trap’ rhythms in Puerto Rico through the SoundCloud platform, now in disuse, before moving on to other genres and moving to Los Angeles ( California, USA).

Gone is also an adolescence in which he found inspiration in the movie “8 Mile”, starring Eminem, his afternoons in the streets of Hato Rey (San Juan, Puerto Rico) linked to rap battles and his first experiences with a bass. in the hands emulating one of his favorite pop-punk groups: Blink-182.

For this reason, already recognized artists such as C Tangana, Rosalía or Myke Towers have shown admiration for his compositions and have given him their respect.

The honeys of reaching a greater volume of followers have come to him in 2022, but Díaz has always avoided relating his number of visits to his music really reaching his fans.

“Numbers don’t always have meaning in real life. There are many artists with millions of views who don’t connect with their audience,” he explained.

The Puerto Rican seeks to be himself, to continue developing “his own style” to create a solid base of listeners willing to explore each of the stages of his creative process with him.

“What made great geniuses of any field, from Picasso to Warhol, was, in addition to their talent, their history. The process to become what they became,” continued the singer, who finds inspiration in various artistic forms for their songs.

In addition to music, a taste for fashion and design can be felt in his projects, which is manifested in the aesthetics of his video clips or in his way of dressing, turning him into an off-road artist who openly acknowledges wanting to be something like “the new FrankOcean”.

Díaz is capable of mixing classic reggaeton rhythms, futuristic punk sound and synthesizers or go for more melodic versions without any complexes.

In fact, at the beginning of the month he released “Ramona Flowers”, a single that will be part of the “Sayonara” album and in which he pays tribute to the character of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” -based in turn in the comic “Scott Pilgrim”, by Canadian Bryan Lee O’Malley.

“SAYONARA”, A LITTLE DARKER VISION OF ÁLVARO DÍAZ

Given Díaz’s different inspirations, it is unpredictable to find out where the Puerto Rican artist will point with “Sayonara”, but he already anticipates that “the labels” of an urban genre historically stereotyped by the most snobbish critics will fall again.

“If “Felicilandia” was something colorful, “Sayonara” is going to be a little darker, more industrial,” said the singer briefly, who did not want to reveal too many details for the moment.

Regarding future collaborations in this record work, Díaz did drop that “it is possible” that a theme on which he has recently worked with the Spanish pop artist Sen Senra will enter.

Feid, Tainy, Sebastián Yatra or Rauw Alejandro, whose joint song “Problemón” was nominated for the MTV MIAW awards under the category of ‘viral anthem’, were some of the ‘featurings’ chosen by Díaz in “Felicilandia”.

Other better-known names, such as Karol G or Nathy Peluso, have come to the fore on previous occasions by Álvaro Díaz as collaborations that motivate him to perform at some point.

It remains to be seen whether they will finally be able to join the “Sayonara” repertoire, but Díaz will have a great challenge ahead of him to match the success achieved with “Felicilandia.”

William Azabal