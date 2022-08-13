Álvaro Díaz releases his single “Ramona Flowers” | THE UNIVERSAL
Puerto Rican rapper and creative Álvaro Díaz continues his upward trajectory, positioning himself as a global artist and one of the most respected and innovative talents in the urban-alternative Latin space. Diaz’s new single, “Ramona Flowers,” an alternative pop-punk song produced by Grammy-winning artist/producer duo Lara Project (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro), pays homage to the celebrated character of Mary Elizabeth Winstead from the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World starring Michael Cera. The song is the first single from his upcoming studio album to be released in the fall through Universal Music Latino and under the management of Top Floor Talent and the multi-media talent incubator NEON16. (Read here: Chayanne will be recognized with the Billboard Icon Award)
“The song is about a girl who is lying to you and she swears you don’t know it, but you’re aware… you stick it out in her face, but your heart is involved. It’s a fun track. I wanted to do something different within the monotonous sounds that others make because that’s what makes my project unique. The song definitely sets the tone for my next album,” Diaz explains of the inspiration behind “Ramona Flowers”.
The video was filmed in Puerto Rico and produced and directed by his long-time collaborator, Artok. Inspired by the plot of the film, the video follows Álvaro who, like Scott Pilgrim, must fight to defeat Ramona’s evil ex-boyfriends in order to win her love.
Diaz is currently gearing up for his tour in Mexico and his sold-out debut show at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City where 6,000 passionate fans will be in attendance on September 22 with opening acts Young Miko and Supicic. Last month, an episode of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out aired in which Diaz was a guest being the third Spanish-speaking artist to perform on the show.
Earlier this year, Díaz was nominated for the first time at the MTV MIAW under the Viral Anthem category and for the first time at the Univisión Youth Awards under the Social Dance Challenge category for his global hit “Problemon” with Rauw Alejandro. Earlier this year, the rapper was nominated for the Premios Tu Música Urbano for Top Artist – New Male and for the Premios HEAT for Best New Artist.