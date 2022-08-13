Puerto Rican rapper and creative Álvaro Díaz continues his upward trajectory, positioning himself as a global artist and one of the most respected and innovative talents in the urban-alternative Latin space. Diaz’s new single, “Ramona Flowers,” an alternative pop-punk song produced by Grammy-winning artist/producer duo Lara Project (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro), pays homage to the celebrated character of Mary Elizabeth Winstead from the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World starring Michael Cera. The song is the first single from his upcoming studio album to be released in the fall through Universal Music Latino and under the management of Top Floor Talent and the multi-media talent incubator NEON16. (Read here: Chayanne will be recognized with the Billboard Icon Award)

“The song is about a girl who is lying to you and she swears you don’t know it, but you’re aware… you stick it out in her face, but your heart is involved. It’s a fun track. I wanted to do something different within the monotonous sounds that others make because that’s what makes my project unique. The song definitely sets the tone for my next album,” Diaz explains of the inspiration behind “Ramona Flowers”.