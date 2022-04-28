Álvaro Fidalgo begins to attract attention in Spain

Slowly, Alvaro Fidalgo He has become one of the most important players in the current squad of the America clubso it is attracting attention in Spainsince, several teams from the middle table and below have shown interest in their services, so in the coming months an offer could come to return to their country.

Remember that the 25-year-old midfielder arrived for the Guardians 2021 at the request of Santiago Solariwho was dismissed by the board, headed by the sports president, Santiago Bathsdue to the poor results in the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022just after tying in the Matchday 8 versus Queretaro.

The dream of the number 8 of the group of Eagles is to return to Old continentHowever, he does not want to leave the azulcrema institution without leaving him a championship, as he promised in his presentation, which is why he is focused on this campaign, where they are now one of the three main favorites to win the title.

What are Álvaro Fidalgo’s numbers in Clausura 2022?

It is worth mentioning that Ávaro Fidalgo recorded two goals in the 2022 Grita X la Paz Closing Tournament in 1258 minutes played, which are divided into 16 commitments, 15 of them as starters, the last being last weekend against the squad of the tigerswhom they beat as visitors 2-0.