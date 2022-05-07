Álvaro Fidalgo confesses his feelings with the departure of Santiago Solari from Club América

Although currently the America club managed to resume the path of triumph and hand in hand with Ferdinand Ortiz the bad streak, drought and crisis experienced within the Coapa a few months ago, the issue of managing Santiago Solari, continues to sound within the Americanist institution.

team changes

And it is that it has been inevitable to make a comparison between the direction of the ‘indie’ and the work of Ferdinand Ortizsince with the same players, during the same contest, the ‘Tano’ corrected certain aspects that had been one of the factors responsible for stalling the Eagles.

Perhaps one of the most important and visible changes was that America changed his style of play and managed to climb to the top rungs, after having been at the bottom of the ladder several times. General Table.

The declarations

Regarding the subject, recently the sports president Santiago Baths shared what was one of Solari’s mistakes, while he was in charge of the blue-cream helmsman.

“There are different ways of being of each technician and there are those who have better empathy or group management. Santiago was more introverted and did not have such a direct relationship with the player“, external.

Alvaro Fidalgo’s point of view

Subsequently, Alvaro Fidalgo held an interview where he emphasized that he regretted the departure of Santiago Solaribecause he shared certain moments and time with the strategist since both were in the Real Madrid Castilla.