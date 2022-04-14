Sports

Álvaro Fidalgo is emboldened and warns the rest of Liga MX

The Eagles of America They have had an unexpected return in the classification, by placing themselves in the playoff positions in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League since the arrival of Argentine interim coach Fernando Ortiz on the bench.

midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo He warned in an exclusive interview for the media outlet ‘W Deportes’, that he continues in his mind to advance to the league and compete for the title in the semester, making it clear that they will not want to run into the azulcremas.

“The main objective in America is to become Champion, if it is not like that, it is not a good season. In two tournaments we were first and second and we could not become Champion, the rest is useless. This tournament started badly, things did not work out, right now the dynamic is different, we are very good and first is to enter the league and once there is to come out as Champions”, he said.

In addition, the Spanish midfielder clarified that he never had any misunderstandings with the strategist Santiago Solari and recognized the work that the coach Fernando Ortiz has done since his arrival on the bench.

“Tano is doing a great job. I am very comfortable with both of them, each coach has his own way of working and today we are working with Tano and the good thing is that the results are showing,” he commented.

