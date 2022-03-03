Álvaro Fidalgo sends an emotional message to Santiago Solari after his dismissal from Club América

Alvaro Fidalgo arrived at America club Facing the Guard1anes Tournament 2021 at the request of Santiago Solariwho knew him from Real Madrid Castillaso through Twitter, the Spanish midfielder said goodbye to the Argentine strategist, who was dismissed this Wednesday after the poor results in the Closure 2022.

“Thank you Mister, for all the work, for trusting me and helping me grow personally and professionally. Eternally grateful,” the 24-year-old player wrote on his social networks, although this farewell was not approved by several Azulcremas fans, who They let him know that he will no longer have a protector, so now he will have to work harder in practice.

It is worth mentioning that Álvaro Fidalgo became an important man in the scheme of the former Real Madrid coach. In the Guard1anes 2021 he played 758 minutes divided into 10 games, in the Apertura 2021 he played 1122 in 16 games, while in the current campaign of the maximum Aztec football circuit he has seen action 634 in eight games, seven of them as a starter.

The Spaniard will be one of the footballers who possibly resents the departure of Santiago Solari the most, since it is evident that he was one of his favorites, even if he was not at the best football level, which is why the criticism of the fans of Club América, who is located at the bottom of the general table of the Clausura 2022 Tournament with just six points out of a possible 24.