Álvaro Fidalgo’s position on continuing to play at Club América after the departure of Santiago Solari

Inside of the America club, there are certain players who have become the absolute owners of the spotlight due to their good and correct performance with the institution, as well as for their contributions and talent they possess. One of the players that stands out within the azulcrema squad is Alvaro Fidalgoa midfielder who, despite being extremely young, has already added several achievements to his football history.

the new achievement

In fact, the Spanish reached a mark yesterday, during the development of the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022when America he faced the Ciudad Juarez Bravesa team that they defeated with a score of 3-0with goals from Alejandro Zendejas, Federico Viñas and Diego Valdes. In that scenario, fidalgo He completed 50 games played with the Americanist shirt.

The player’s stance

Subsequently, number 8 number used his official profile of Twitter to share the data cited above and make it clear what your position is regarding its continuity with the Eagles of America.

“To continue working so that there are many more,” he said.

With his words, it is clear that the player wants to continue in Coapa and is interested in continuing to harvest good things with the painting Fernando Ortiz.