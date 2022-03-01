Álvaro González responds to Carlos Queiroz and insists that he resigned – International Soccer – Sports

Carlos Queiroz, former coach of the Colombian National Team, spoke, and hard, last weekendabout the statements of Álvaro González Alzate in which he stated that he had resigned from the post after the defeats against Uruguay and Ecuador, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

(Context: Carlos Queiroz, explosive: he denies Álvaro González, calls him a ‘liar’)

“I have never submitted a request to resign from my role as coach of the Colombian National Team, this being clearly evidenced in the compensation documents that the Colombian Federation proposed to sign, to guarantee my dismissal,” Queiroz wrote, in a right of reply addressed to the brand journal.

(Also read: Meluk tells you… (The truths of Carlos Queiroz)

“My departure from the Colombia team or ‘cajón’ was, as is well known, the result of a fine job carried out by González Alzate himself, a figure with a vast and recognized curriculum, who works behind the scenes in Colombian Soccer, which taking advantage of the power and the votes he manages, he exerts pressure, even on his peers, to achieve his personal interests.And it is not surprising, therefore, that this figure does not assume his responsibility, when he was the first person to demand my resignation to Ramón Jesurún,” he added.

Álvaro González’s reply to Queiroz

González, in a message sent to Juan Alberto Giraldo, a UMFM journalist from UManizales, supported everything he said about Queiroz’s departure.

(Also read: Russia out of the World Cup: the background with the Yugoslav case)

Nobody heard from him again until today. At least, as a member of the Federation, I did not know any official report from Mr. Queiroz of what happened in those two meetings

“Not at all. Not worth it. I have everything very clear. And the truth that I know is the same that I expressed. Nothing he says is true. Check press archives of the time and you will see that after those first two games of the tie against Uruguay 0-3 and Ecuador 1-6, Mr. Queiroz completely disappeared from the public space of Colombian soccer and sports journalism at the local level”, Gonzalez wrote.

“No one heard from him until today. At least, as a member of the Federation, I did not know any official report from Mr. Queiroz of what happened in those two meetings, ”he added.

González insisted that Queiroz did not present any report about what happened in the two painful defeats. “According to the report of Dr. Jesurún to the Executive Committee after that debacle, Mr. Queiroz told him he wanted to leave and asked him to coordinate the termination of his contract with his lawyer. He did not even attend the official meeting of the Executive Committee to present his report, as would have been the right thing to do. If you verify that information you will find the truth of everything that happened. Nothing more to say”.

(In other news: Russia responds harshly to Fifa and Uefa after being excluded from the World Cup)

González did not refer to Queiroz’s statements about the circumstances of the death of his goalkeeping coach, Des McAleenan, who, according to the Portuguese, contracted covid-19 shortly before the November 2020 games and then entered a draw of depression.

SPORTS