Sports

Álvaro Gutiérrez will attend today’s practice to say goodbye to the squad

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The administration of Universitario de Deportes decided to dismiss Álvaro Gutiérrez after reaching a good agreement with the 53-year-old Uruguayan coach, the discreet results and theThe landslide received against Alianza Lima were the reasons for this decision to be reachedn. Given this, the DT will today say goodbye to the squad that he directed for the last 3 months.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool after the death of his son

4 hours ago

Atlético San Luis responds to the rumors of Germán Berterame to Club América

4 hours ago

Summary of the match Necaxa vs Tigres (2-0). GOALS

5 hours ago

Confirmed lineup of Chivas vs Xolos on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button