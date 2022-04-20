Álvaro Gutiérrez will attend today’s practice to say goodbye to the squad

The administration of Universitario de Deportes decided to dismiss Álvaro Gutiérrez after reaching a good agreement with the 53-year-old Uruguayan coach, the discreet results and theThe landslide received against Alianza Lima were the reasons for this decision to be reachedn. Given this, the DT will today say goodbye to the squad that he directed for the last 3 months.

Universitario fell hard 1-4 against “Compadre” Alianza Lima and this was a hard blow for the cream fans who expected an immediate reaction from DT Álvaro Gutiérrez as well as from the administration commanded by Jean Ferrari. It is so that on Monday the club communicated that the 53-year-old Uruguayan would no longer lead the club.

In LÍBERO, via Gustavo Peralta, it was learned that Gutiérrez Felscher will say goodbye today to the entire squad he led for 11 games. Despite the fact that the results did not accompany, the DT will have this gesture with the team with which he got along very well.

Gustavo Peralta and information about University of Sports

Álvaro Gutiérrez, University Sports DT during 2022

Álvaro Gutiérrez Felscher arrived at Universitario in February 2022 and directed a total of 11 games for the cream cast, achieving a total of 4 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses. The win suffered in the classic against Alianza Lima was a hard blow for the “U”.

University of Sports – results of Álvaro Gutiérrez

University 3-0 San Martin

Carlos Stein 2-1 University

Barcelona SC 2-0 University

University 3-0 Cesar Vallejo

University 0-1 Barcelona SC

Municipal Sports 2-1 University

University 1-1 Scienceno

Binational 1-0 University

University 2-1 ADT

Ayacucho FC 1-2 University

University 1-4 Alianza Lima