Álvaro Leyva, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Petro, met with Carlos Faría, Foreign Minister of the Nicolás Maduro regime

This Thursday, the visit of Álvaro Leyva, appointed foreign minister of the government of Gustavo Petro, to Venezuela was recorded. The official is in the state of Táchira, a neighboring territory of the department of Norte de Santander. The appointed minister began his agenda with a meeting with Governor Freddy Alirio Bernal at the Palacio de Los Leones in the city of San Cristóbal, seat of the administration.

According to the government, it is a “binational meeting between brother countries, Colombia and Venezuela.”

Later, the local administration reported that a meeting was held between Leyva and who would be his counterpart in Venezuela, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría. After the telephone contact between Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro, this is the first in-person relationship between the incoming Colombian government and the Venezuelan regime.

According to the official account of the Foreign Ministry in Venezuela, it is an effort to restore relations between the two countries.

“Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría meets this July 28 in the border city of San Cristóbal with his Colombian counterpart Álvaro Leyva, appointed by President Gustavo Petro, in order to restore diplomatic relations between the two brother countries”, the Venezuelan government posted on Twitter.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry highlighted that, after the rupture of diplomatic relations in 2019, Petro “It opened the dialogue channel to begin the reestablishment of binational ties.”

After the meeting, the foreign ministers announced the details of the meeting and its conclusions. Governor Bernal even took the opportunity to highlight the celebration of the birth of Hugo Chávez.

“It has been a great pleasure to be here in the company of the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal. I thank you, Mr. Governor. Naturally, the pleasure of being in the company of Carlos Faría, Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”, Leyva began.

Levya then proceeded to read the joint statement of the foreign ministers. In it, officials “have reaffirmed the historical ties of brotherhood, complementarity and cooperation that unite our peoples.”

“The foreign ministers expressed their willingness to advance in a work agenda for the gradual normalization of binational relations as of August 7, with the appointment of ambassadors and other diplomatic and consular officials,” read the designated foreign minister.

Second, the provision to consolidate “ties of friendship and cooperation” was ratified, reviewing issues of binational interest.

“Three, they reaffirm their willingness to make joint efforts to guarantee security and peace on the border of the two countries”, continuous.

Then, they thanked the presence of the deputy representative of the secretary general of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Raúl Rosende.

As a fifth point, “they support dialogue in favor of building paths of peace, respect and mutual understanding, with full recognition of our complementary capacities.”

Faría announced that the immediate establishment of the ambassadors who will represent both countries, together with the teams of the different consulates, was agreed upon.

“We have discussed, agreed and agreed that we must watch carefully and work towards peace and security on our border. We are talking about the gradual opening of the border, an aspect that will directly and immediately benefit our peoples”, he added.

Beyond the commercial benefits of the opening of the border, he spoke about the reestablishment “of relations of respect, understanding, solidarity and complementarity between our countries, just as, at the time, Commander Hugo Chávez initiated it.”

Finally, The regime’s foreign minister assured that “permanent contact” was also agreed to advance the agreements signed during today’s meeting, which the Venezuelan side described as historic.