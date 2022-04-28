Álvaro Morales bursts Pumas; shouted equalizer from the Seattle Sounders

Midtime Editorial

Alvaro Moralessports analyst for ESPN, had no mercy on the Cougars once they were tied on the scoreboard (2-2) for him Seattle Sounders on the end of first leg of the Concacaf Champions League in University City.

Morales was filmed in his home just as Nicholas Lodeiro took the second penalty Seattle Sounders, which put the final 2-2 on the board; before it, came a euphoric celebration of the communicatorwho gave way to a strong criticism against the Pumas

“Goal, meow, meow, meow… Where are those kitties who were going to win? Pumas you are a disgusting historical lie of our soccer. I told you, they are going to allow MLS to go to the Club World Cupthey are a failure”, fueled the analyst of ESPN.

As if that were not enough, Alvaro Morales He did not just publish the video, but also accompanied it with the following message: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.“Wrote the communicator to continue his mockery against the auriazules.

Cougars for the feat

Once the felines were tied on the scoreboard in Ida’s duel for the Seattle Soundersnow they must visit US territory next Wednesday to play the Vuelta where they are forced to win to win the title of the Concachampions.