Álvaro Morales explodes against Cruz Azul for his failure: he has no mother

The sports analyst ESPN, Alvaro Moralesshowed no mercy and attacked the Blue Cross, after were eliminated by the Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals Tuesday night at Aztec stadium.

Morales, who had insisted for days in which Cruz Azul would eliminate the felinesblamed the new celestial failure poor team performancesame that was in evidence before a club that from his point of view, is inferior to Blue Cross.

“No Cruz Azul, the problem wasn’t me. It’s still you. Losing against a lower level team like the Cougars, has no mother“wrote the communicator in his account Twitter.

The Cougars managed to advance to Concacaf Champions League Finalafter they prevailed in the Ida to Cruz Azul with a score of 2-1, which they managed to keep for the round where the scoreboard ended with a 0-0 that gave the classification to those of the UNAM.

Predicts MLS victory

Beyond the classification Cougars to Final of the Concachampions, Alvaro Morales considered that in this edition for the first time it will be an MLS club that lifts the trophy and thereby earn his place in the next Club World Cup.

“With cougars in the final, everything is set for the Seattle Sounders to be the champion of the Concachampions“, wrote in his social network the analyst of ESPN.