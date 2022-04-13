Álvaro Morales mocked Cruz Azul after the defeat against Pumas and the university students came out scratched

Cruz Azul could not beat the UNAM Pumas in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, the Machine fell by the wayside, something that ESPN journalist Álvaro Morales took advantage of to mock both teams.

Through his official Twitter account, Brujo Morales criticized Cruz Azul for not being able to beat a team with such a “poor” level as the UNAM Pumas, even removing the “salty” label that some fans have Market Stall.

“No Cruz Azul, the problem was not me. It’s still you. Losing against a lower level team like the Cougars has no mother”, shared the ESPN journalist.

No Cruz Azul, the problem was not me. It’s still you. Losing against a lower level team like the Cougars has no mother. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales)

The taunts did not stop there, because Morales also had time to condemn the UNAM Pumas, whom he sees losing the Concacaf Champions League final against the Seattle Sounders, a team that has not even made it to the grand final yet.

“With Pumas in the final, everything is set for the Seattle Sounders to be the champion of the Concachampions,” Brujo Morales declared through his official Twitter account.

The Universitarios expect a rival for the Concacaf Champions League final, which will come from the match between New York City FC and Seattle Sounders, regardless of the winner, the final will close on the Major League Soccer field.