Alvaro Morata: me, Juve, the decline, spain, the whistles and …

Alvaro Morata has only scored 2 goals in the league so far, the last on 19 September against Milan. He struggles to play with his back to goal, and even if Allegri is useful in the defensive phase, he is still the first suspect for the drop in performance in the goal area. “We are all under pressure – said the striker, in these days in retirement with the Spanish national team, interviewed by El Pais -, I maybe more because I am on loan. But when you are the master of your destiny, the only one what you can do is work “. Alvaro Morata tries to let the criticisms of the last period slip over him and to explain his performance over the last few weeks: “I was out for almost a month and in the rush to get back I didn’t feel good physically. I had to work a lot for the team and not I had the clarity to score. In the last few games I played on the left, almost as a winger. But the important thing is to play and do what the coach asks of me. Obviously I would like to play better and score more goals but before the injury I was fine and I struggled to recover “.

Juventus delay – Juve also needs his goals, seventh and -14 from Milan and Naples. “We are not having a good time in the championship but there is a great group. It is very difficult to get back to the top but in the past we have succeeded. We must be objective, forget about the things that cannot be done and first of all try to get back to Champions area, and from there to look forward “. Morata then returned to what he experienced in the summer, when he became the scapegoat of the Spanish national team at Euro2020, even receiving death threats. “If it hadn’t been for the coach and my team-mates, I would have lived even worse. I always think that if we had beaten Italy, with our game we would have had many chances of overcoming England as well. respect for opponents and fans “.

Whistles and hate – “The whistles? They are never pleasant. Nobody is perfect, we are not machines and I know what is expected of me – continues the 29-year-old forward -. There are things in which we have to make progress, as in the hatred that sometimes It shows itself. I saw parents, who were with their children, with angry faces and that’s what they transmit to the children. But I think something is changing, that people are realizing that there are limits. On the pitch they can insult me, spit, but not when I’m out for a walk with my wife or kids. There were times when I didn’t even want to get out of bed. I’ve often said I’ve had a lot of bad times and with another mindset maybe I could have been a better player but I also have great willpower to get out of the dark times, otherwise I wouldn’t have had the career I had. “

