Alvaro, Skriniar, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for June 24

Published on June 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. by The editorial staff

While the summer transfer window has just opened its doors, the clubs are getting to work more than ever for their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

OM: Longoria wants to transfer Alvaro

Totally pushed aside by theOM, Alvaro González should not be kept, and there was even talk of a termination of his contract. Ultimately, Pablo Longoria seek to recover money in this file and according to information from L’Equipe, we would now give priority to a transfer ofAlvaro Gonzálezwhich would then make it possible to bring some cash into the coffers.

PSG: Hakimi takes action for the transfer of Skriniar

The Gazzetta dello Sport reveals a decisive exchange between Milan Skriniar and Achraf Hakimi hasu about a transfer of the Slovak defender to the PSG this summer. Former player of‘Inter, Hakimi would have presented to his ex-teammate the new project put in place, which would have convinced Skriniar to land this summer.

No Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich

While the name of Cristiano Ronaldo has circulated in recent hours for the Bayern Munich, Sports Picture announces this Friday that the Portuguese striker is actually not an option in the eyes of the Bavarian club. Especially since the Bayern just recruited Sadio Mane…

PSG attack Seko Fofana

L’EQUIPE announces in its columns of the day that PSG has started negotiations with RC Lens for the transfer of Seko Fofana, valued between 30 and 40 M€ by the northern club. Arsenal and Newcastle are also in the running for the 27-year-old Ivorian midfielder, but the latter would see himself staying in Ligue 1 next season. And Kylian Mbappé would also have validated this track for PSG …

OM: Sampaoli has designated his main priority for the transfer window

Whereas Foot Mercato revealed Thursday evening that theOM was planning to recruit permanently William Saliba this summer, RMC Sports specifies for his part that this file was requested as early as last May by Jorge Sampaoli. During a meeting at the time, the Argentine coach of theOM made it clear that the recruitment of Saliba should be a priority of transfer window Marseilles. It remains to be seen whether this file will be affordable for Pablo Longoriaeven if he’OM has just received the green light from the DNCG for its recruitment.

