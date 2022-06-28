Álvaro: the incredible story of a Colombian trapped in New York – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Álvaro Duque Isaza is bald, with a mischievous and deep gaze and an eagerness to measure himself against everything. He is Colombian and has been living in New York for 48 years, that city that he describes “like an octopus, a monster”in which he ventures to survive every day and which sometimes reminds him that he has a void in his heart.

It was precisely on one of his daily tours of the subway and the streets of the world capital that Duque Isaza caught the attention of his compatriot José Alejandro González, a filmmaker who had gone out to shoot his camera for a while in the hectic New York urban hustle and bustle.

“When I met Álvaro my purpose was not to make a film about him but to get to know him as a person. I saw him on a street corner in New York, his eyes caught my eye and I wanted to take a picture of him. My work as a street photographer brought me closer to his presence, entering his personal universe was a process achieved over the years”recalls González, who has just premiered the documentary Álvaro, at the Cinemateca de Bogotá, the story that seems to have the chiaroscuro of the American dream as its reference, but which is actually a deeper look at humanity, conflicts and life of one of those men who doesn’t get stuck and seems to hide some traces of nostalgia in an ingenious mask of strength.

In the first scene of the documentary, the protagonist reveals that his greatest memory of Pereira was from childhood. Álvaro coughs a little and lights a marijuana cigarette.

“New York absorbs you,” he adds as he passes the bareto to José Alejandro González, who is outside the camera frame. Thus begins his story. With this new documentary, the director maintains an audiovisual work style framed in the testimony and in the interest of approaching the gray nature of those who become the axis of their stories.

He also did it with the documentary series: We are all good, which portrayed characters he met on a trip he made from New York to Bogotá. For him, human beings are always an inexhaustible source of contrasts and it is difficult to define them in a single facet.

Photo: Mutokino Productions

“In my stories I let things happen. After doing Todos Somos Bueno, in which I shared 24 hours with people whom I spontaneously asked about issues in their lives, I thought what would happen if I followed one of them for longer. And I did it with Álvaro, with whom we accompanied each other, perhaps because of his loneliness and his loneliness, in a city like New York ”, the director stressed in an interview.

“He has an amazing life force, his mental health leads him to be on the edge all the time, living on a fine line that moves him towards and away from his own well-being.”

I can say that we met in 2013 and we filmed for seven years, during which time a friendship was born that is still maintained and in which we have supported each other in a certain way.

The loss of virginity, his relationship with God and life as a couple with Doris, ‘la Negra’, with whom he reveals a coexistence full of ups and downs, and unfulfilled dreams with Colombia, become part of the plot fabric of this simple story of a man who seems to sum up his life between subway cars and a feeling of anxiety about the future, or death. As well as a trip to Colombia and the reunion with his brother, after some 39 years of not seeing him, before assuming his role again on the New York stage that ends up swallowing him.

“His strength as a character is evident, his deep reflections, his changes of mood, his philosophy of life. Something that interested me a lot was his absence from Colombia for so long, a debt from his past that he was able to pay off. In the end I can say that we met in 2013 and filmed for seven years, during which time a friendship was born that is still maintained and in which in a certain way we have supported each other”, acknowledges the director of the documentary.

He actually seems to offer a story of someone who doesn’t allow himself to be anguished and sometimes drinks a beer while smiling while listening to a tango song in his small apartment in Harlem.

The director Jose Alejandro Gonzalez. Photo: Juan Cristobal Cobo.

“There is something in this job that I have discovered in the reaction of the spectators and that fills me with hope: we are touching fibers of life, trying to explain what cannot be explained. Intuition has always marked my path and my cinematography. When I studied in Barcelona I went to see a lot of movies, I went to the cinema at least three times every day and, although I loved what I saw, it wasn’t what I wanted to produce”, acknowledged the director of Álvaro, with whom he seems to have come to a good destiny in that search and to have given a little healing to its protagonist.

“The film has given him something beautiful and special that has generated a change in him, in his reality: a film about his life, he didn’t have that before we met. A few weeks ago we premiered the film at The Colombian Film Festival in New York and there in front of the public I realized, because of the emotion in his wordsthat this project had meant something important to him”, assured José Alejandro González, who in turn also had a transformation with this experience.

“I managed to look at life, make sense of what I do with the camera. I traveled a lot around the world recording people, I collected hundreds of stories that I am sure are reflected in this film that we are launching, one is what he has lived, “he concluded.

