Álvaro Uribe: judge decides that the former president of Colombia must go to trial for a case of bribery of witnesses

The 69-year-old former president and political mentor of the current president, Iván Duque, is accused of procedural fraud and bribery.

In a hearing that lasted more than 12 hours, which was broadcast live, Judge Carmen Helena Ortiz denied the request to file the case against former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe.

The request had been submitted by the Attorney General’s Office in March 2021, appealing to the absence of a crime in the conduct of which the former president is accused.

“It is clear to the office that there is a possible hypothesis about the materiality of the crime of bribery in criminal proceedings,” Judge 28 of Knowledge of Bogotá said during the hearing.

And added that “The office rejects the request for preclusion of investigation for the crimes of bribery in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud”.

