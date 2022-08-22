Álvaro Uribe remembers when Venezuela did not comply with Colombia with the importation of gas

After the controversy generated by the possibility of the country importing natural gas from Venezuela, former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez highlighted the risks of energy dependence and recalled when the neighboring country could not comply with the agreement to export gas to Colombia.

On his Twitter account, the former president published his opinion on the proposal of Irene Vélez, the new Minister of Mines and Energy, who ended up assuring that importing gas from Venezuela “is not the Government’s priority.”

“The new government has announced that it would not assign new gas and/or oil contracts. In addition, that it would cancel the pilot or test projects of fracking and that they would bring gas from Venezuela,” wrote the former president.

According to Uribe, the consequence of this is that Colombia would lose its energy self-sufficiency, “which is currently assured thanks to the combination of renewable and conventional energies.” In addition, the former president stressed that there are also surpluses for export, in turn “in harmony” with the goal of reducing the country’s emissions.

“As for bringing gas from Venezuela, there are lights that do not shine and very large shadows,” said the former president.

Uribe assured that, despite the fact that Venezuela has more gas reserves than Colombia, “the reality there is not easy.”

“When with President Chávez we signed the contract for the sale of gas to Venezuela, the greatest consideration was the supply to Colombia after 2012. This did not happen. We do not know how many reasons there were, but it is clear that there are certain problems with gas pipelines and the location of wells,” explained the former president.

As the former president recalls, after the supply of natural gas from Colombia to Venezuela for nearly seven years, the neighboring country owes millions of cubic feet of fuel that it has not delivered since 2016, the date stipulated by both countries for the return of the resource. .

“In effect, most of Venezuela’s reserves are located in the east of the country and apparently there is still no infrastructure to bring them to the west, the border with Colombia. In the Gulf there is a minimal part, they say that between five or five terabytes, from where they could supply Colombia at reasonable prices for our users,” said the former president.

Despite this, according to Uribe, “there is also no gas pipeline to connect with the one in La Guajira, which they stopped using in 2015 and this has no connection with the one that brings gas to the Caribbean and to the interior of our country.”

“If these obstacles are resolved, more illusion than reality, the supply of gas from western Venezuela would only be enough to be a palliative for times of difficulties in Colombia, such as those El Niño summers, which are anticipated in two years,” he added. Uribe.

He also highlighted the work of the government of former President Iván Duque, both in energy transition and in guaranteeing Colombia’s independence in this regard.

“The Duque government signed 70 exploration contracts that involve disbursements close to four billion dollars, notable because the country had reached zero contracts without the excuse of prices being acceptable in activities that are very long-term,” he stressed.

At the same time, according to the former president, progress was made in solar and wind energy. “These projects would reach around 5,000 megabytes, a figure close to 25% of the total capacity.”

Finally, the former president assured that it is not an issue that is resolved overnight. “Transitions take time and there is no certainty that everything can be replaced,” he concluded on his Twitter account.