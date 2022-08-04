Álvaro Uribe will not attend Petro’s inauguration as president of Colombia – Government – Politics
A few weeks ago, former president Álvaro Uribe met with the president-elect.
The former president affirmed that “for 2 years” he has a “prisoner complex.”
August 04, 2022, 12:33 PM
The former president Alvaro Uribe announced this Thursday that he will not attend the possession of the incoming president, Gustavo Petrothis Sunday, in Bogota.
According to the former president and head of the Democratic Center, he called Petro “by phone” and thanked him for the “kind invitation” to the presidential broadcast.
“I excused myself from attending because I have had a prison complex for 2 years. I will not attend due to the modesty derived from my legal situation that I want to overcome,” he assured. Uribewho added that he hopes to “maintain a constructive dialogue” with the new government.
The former president is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office for his alleged relationship with the manipulation of witnesses.
According to what he said, the “comrades” of his party, the Democratic Centerwill attend the event next Sunday.
