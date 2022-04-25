Alves’ message to Messi closing in on his trophy record

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

Daniel Alves is a player like no other. At 38, he made a remarkable comeback with Barça when everyone thought he was too old for the top level. Above all, he is still the player with the most major trophies across the football planet with no less than 43 titles. A record threatened by Lionel Messi. By winning the French championship with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinian now has 39. After this new coronation, the Brazilian side reacted by posting a photo of their respective awards, as well as the ranking of the most successful players, all accompanied by a legend of which he has the secret.

“Define Your Destiny”

“But life always says, if one day you are overcome by someone, let it be by someone better than you. This post is not for my ego, it’s just for you to believe in yourself too .Define your destiny and fight every day until you reach the goal”. A little message for the Argentinian who will still have to chain a few trophies to overtake him.