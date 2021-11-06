Alvise Rigo, an important love behind him and the works with Kendall Jenner and Antonella Clerici – Corriere dell’Umbria





Alvise Rigo is a former rugby player and now TV personality, among the competitors of Dancing with the Stars, the Rai1 talent show hosted by Milly Carlucci. Born December 12, 1992 a Venice, under the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, is 187 cm tall and weighs about a quintal. The sportsman and model really has a flawless physique. He has long wavy hair, dark eyes and a fairly full beard. Between curiosity on his account, has no tattoos. He loves to travel, he can speak very well English and Spanish deepened during his university years and is also passionate about engines and technology.





On Instagram there are many videos and photos of his training as a personal trainer. There is no lack of shots of his travels, in the mountains or in seaside resorts. After graduating from the scientific high school he left his hometown Venice, and moved to Padua to start his career as a rugby player. There he enrolled at the University, attending the linguistic and cultural mediation course. As for the private life, had a very important history, which ended before moving to Milan. In 2019 he was photographed with Berlusconi’s daughter, Eleonora, but apparently there was only one between the two a friendship.





Before participating in Dancing with the Stars, was spotted at Sanremo Festival; Alvise Rigo clearly owes a lot to Antonella Clerici who clearly believed in hers professional qualities. It also was security officer in private events and to star like Kendall Jenner and Antonella Clerici. Alvise Rigo will be one of the protagonists of the episode of dancing with the Stars aired on Saturday 6 November. Rigo dances with professional Tove Villfor and is one of the favorite contestants for the ultimate success of the talent show conducted by Milly Carlucci.



