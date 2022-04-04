Always closed nose? Find out the causes and the most effective remedies

Find out what are the most common causes of a stuffy nose and what methods can help you overcome it.

Having the nose always closed is extremely annoying and usually derives from different causes and, therefore, often difficult to trace.

However, precisely because of the discomfort caused by this disorder it is always very important to investigate thoroughly in order to find the most suitable solution. The stuffy nose, in fact, in the long run can lead to migraines, fatigue due to intermittent sleep and irritability. All reasons why it is really worth finding the causes and possible solutions as soon as possible.

Stuffed nose: the causes and remedies to counter it

When you suffer from constant stuffy nose, it is referred to as nasal congestion. This is caused by the swelling of the mucous membranes which can depend on various types of problems such as allergy to dust or pollen, allergic rhinitis, colds, nasal octopuses, deviated nasal septum, nasal obstruction, etc …

A problem that if prolonged over time comes to interfere with the quality of life and for which it is therefore always very important to contact your doctor. In doing so, it will be possible to hope to trace the precise causes and find the most suitable remedy for one’s person.

While the necessary investigations are being carried out, (which could also include allergy tests) there are simple and natural remedies that can help to improve the situation a little and whose effects obviously vary from person to person.

Among the many there is that of make use of a humidifier, useful when you live in environments with too dry air. This can be placed both in the bedroom and in the room where you stay the most.

If you suspect an allergy to mites you should instead eliminate carpets and heavy fabrics, making sure to always dust the house and, above all, the environment in which you stay the most. Linen should always be washed well and placed in plastic bags in order to always remain uncontaminated by external agents.

In some cases, and always after having ascertained that you are not allergic to the active ingredients, i nasal decongestants. Alternatively, even fumigations to be made at home with water and bicarbonate can do something.

What matters, however, is to really look for the root cause in order to be able to return to live peacefully and recover lost sleep. An indispensable requirement to live your life to the fullest.