Many people suffer from cold hands and feet. Let’s see when it’s normal and when you need to worry and see your doctor.

Many people are jokingly referred to as “cold” because they may have often cold hands and feet, even when the temperature is mild enough. It can happen in people who are particularly sensitive to cold. How many times does the partner tease his partner because at night her feet look like two icicles?

There is nothing wrong with these episodes that occur when you are cold and then both hands and feet warm up over a period of time. However, it can happen that the hands and feet are always cold in an abnormal way and this can be a symptom of some diseases or pathologies.

Don’t worry, just contact your doctor and the situation can be defined and controlled. However, always having these cold body parts can be a sign of infection, Raynaud’s syndrome, anemia, or poor circulation. But let’s see all the details below.

Always cold hands and feet? It can be a symptom of a disease

Hands and feet are the extremities of our body and if there is any circulation problem in us, it will be these parts that “notice it first”. In fact, they may turn white and you may feel tingling. When you have this disorder you can suffer from Raynaud’s syndrome. The fingers turn white and hurt due to a malfunction of the blood vessels.

Even if you are suffering from a ‘infection our body will react in such a way as to unbalance the heat and therefore the first ones to be affected are the feet and hands. Or, another disease that you may suffer from if you often have these cold episodes is anemia. But in this case you should also feel tiredness, headache, confusion and tachycardia. Anemia leads to a low red blood cell count and a lack of oxygen.

In this case, the diagnosis of the doctor is fundamental and then an adequate treatment that can be based on iron, a very important element for the blood, and of C vitamin which helps in the absorption of iron. Food, as always, plays a decisive role. In this case you will need to hire more meat, legumes and vegetables.