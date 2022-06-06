Always “Pretty Woman”: this is how beautiful Julia Roberts currently looks at 54

Julia Roberts She is one of the most beloved and important actresses in Hollywood. At 54 years old, throughout her career she has been recognized for her great roles in the film industry and has shown that she is the owner of a great talent. In addition, to this is added that the brilliant blonde has a great beauty that daily harvests followers in all parts of the world.

Julia Roberts has almost 10 million followers on her Instagram account.

The protagonist “Pretty Woman” She became known in the ’90s with performances that led her to be nominated for major awards of all kinds. One of her most important achievements was the one she achieved in 1999 when she became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by American distributors, thanks to the successes of Notting Hill and Runaway Bride, holding the female lead for ten years until Sandra Bullock he got it in 2009.

However, his most important award was when he won the Oscar in 2000 for his performance in the film Erin Brockovich. It was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring spectacular blonde. For its part, this feature film is a dramatization based on the true story of Erin Brockovich-Ellisan environmental activist who achieved a major court victory against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

He recently made a series of posts on his official Twitter account. Instagram who showed that her beauty remains intact at 54 years old. In her reel of the aforementioned social network, you can see a video where the popular actress wears a blue jacket. Her face appears in the foreground so she takes everyone’s gaze.