There is a fundamental starting point for protecting our health and that is prevention. As medical researchers always remember, undergoing routine analyzes annually could really save our lives. Even without thinking the most negative things, realizing that you have certain values ​​that are out of the ordinary, it helps to get back on track. So to prevent further complications by following doctors’ advice and prescriptions to the letter. Unfortunately, we are always talking about too high cholesterol and blood sugar and we often forget this mirror of health value. Those who regularly undergo blood tests are familiar with this type of test that we will see in the article of our editorial team.

What is CBC and why is it so important

In the list of different values ​​that our GP advises us to monitor, the blood count should never be missing. One of the items most prescribed by doctors because it is a real mirror of the general state of our health. In fact, in the event that the values ​​were anomalous and unbalanced, the alarm bell could sound for various problems. From a platelet deficiency, to anemia, or even leukemia.





Without going into the detail of the medical scientific terms, we remind you that the blood count provides exactly the values ​​concerning:

White blood cells;

Red blood cells;

platelets.

That is, all the cells that our bone marrow produces and sends into the blood. This is why the blood count is included in the complete blood tests that are used to establish our level of health. We think that the first alarm bell of the presence of a tumor could be triggered precisely by the decrease in red blood cells in the blood. If their value falls below 8 grams per deciliter, our doctor will appropriately prescribe further tests.

What are the correct blood counts

A complete blood test could therefore already be an important starting point to understand if we are healthy or not. Hemoglobin, which turns out to be a fundamental protein for transport and oxygen in the blood, is involved in these tests. Usually, normal hemoglobin values ​​differ between men and women:

between 12 and 16 grams per deciliter of blood in women;

between 13.5 and 18 in humans.

We are speaking, of course, of adults and not children.

