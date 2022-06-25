Always the same day: the romantic movie with Anne Hathaway that will break your heart | FAME

The race of Anne Hathaway has been marked by a series of movies of different genres. He was, for example, in the dramatic comedy “The Devil Wears Fashion” and in the action movie “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”. The actress has shown that she can be part of a wide range of characters.

Thus, there was an opportunity in which he gave life to a female writer in a romantic drama. The film, based on a novel of the same name by David Nichollswon the affection of the public to this day, eleven years after its premiere.

The tape is “Always the same day” (“one day” in its original language), the film directed by Lone Scherfig which appeared in 2011. The British-American production had Hathaway and Jim Sturgess like its protagonists. Learn more about the movie that will break your heart and how you can see it in streaming.

Emma with glasses and a flowered dress with Dexter in a scene from “One Day” (Photo: Film 4)

WHAT IS “ALWAYS THE SAME DAY” ABOUT?

The film focuses on the love story between Emma and Dexter, a romance that starts unsuccessfully and turns into a friendship that lasts for many years. They met at a college graduation and their lives became inextricably intertwined.

The protagonists meet on July 15, 1988 and they have a tradition to honor that day every year. She is an enthusiastic young woman who dreams of publishing a book but must go through a series of bad and low-paying odd jobs.

Dexter, on the other hand, knows fame at an early age. and becomes a teen star on television, with lots of money, dates and other excesses. It seems that her life is aimed at success, unlike Emma, ​​who must strive to get more economic income.

The plot break will occur when Dexter’s career and life goes into decline. The tape, in this way, is a record of how time changes the cards, making the game cruel, beautiful or terribly boring for its protagonists. Bordering the risks of talking about romance, the film manages to move with a hopeful ending about love, despite the pain.

Emma and Dexter dressed in gala at another moment in the film (Photo: Film 4)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “ALWAYS THE SAME DAY”?

Anne Hathaway as Emma.

Jim Sturgess as Dexter.

Romola Garai as Sylvie

Tom Mison as Callum

Rafe Spall as Ian

Ken Stott as Dexter’s father.

Patricia Clarkson as Dexter’s mother.

Jodie Whittaker as Tilly.

Jamie Sives as Mr. Godalming.

Georgia King as Suki Meadows.

Emma with a light blue jacket and glasses when the film begins (Photo: Film 4)

HOW TO WATCH “ALWAYS THE SAME DAY”?

The movie “Always the same day” (“one day”) is available on the streaming platform Netflix and you can see it, online, by clicking on this link.

TRAILER OF “ALWAYS THE SAME DAY”