“always use sunscreen”

A man’s life cannot be all pink and flowers, there are always moments of discouragement and strong regret. Hugh Jackman over the years he has collected his long list of worrying moments, especially due to a health problem that has deeply affected him. That’s why he always recommends wearing sunscreen.

Hugh Jackman and his fight against cancer

Surely many will already know it, many will have guessed it from the previous words and from the sunscreen, but Hugh Jackman had to deal with a very hard cancer in his life. The actor had to hear the word “carcinoma“, Ie a cancer of malignant origin that affects the tissues of the skin.

In fact, the story began in 2013, when he underwent a first surgery to remove a malignant tumor on the epithelial tissue. In 2014, however, it underwent a subsequent one, of the same nature. These were just the first of a total of 6 interventions that the actor had to undergo, in a period of time that goes from 2013 to 2017. In fact, we can say that it was his work on the set that saved his life.

In fact, while he was having to shoot a scene as Wolverine, his makeup artist pointed out that he had a red spot on the nose, which he paid no attention to. The thing came back again the following week, but not even in this case he listened to the signals of his body. The problem persisted until both the make-up artist and his wife ordered him to go and have this stain checked and from here the bitter surprise was unleashed: a basal cell carcinoma.

According to what he stated, it seems that the problem is a juvenile mistake, of which he himself spoke, stating that he did not take care of his skin sufficiently, applying the necessary protections and arriving at these results. Here is what time it undergoes regular checks.

