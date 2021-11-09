Alyvia’s Hermione Granger cosplay is from a school of magic – Nerd4.life

The film saga of Harry Potter turns twenty, so let’s celebrate it with a cosplay from Hermione Granger, one of the main characters, made by Alyvia, evidently ready for the school of magic.

There cosplayer represents the young sorceress in school version, therefore with the Hogwarts standard outfit, including the tie. The girl’s gaze and pose echo those of Emma Watson, the actress who played Hermione in the films, as well as her hair attempted to replicate her locks. It is a really well done overall job, which makes us want to go back to the cinema to see the first film again.

Even the background of the photo, hieratic and very cold, is somewhat reminiscent of the corridors and classrooms of Hogwarts, despite the obvious architectural differences.

If you like them cosplay, don’t miss, Faye cosplay from Vanessa Venix, Thena cosplay from Alyson Tabbitha, Voldemort cosplay from Panterona, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy double cosplay from Daria_Martina and Dryoma, Pennywise cosplay from LowCostCosplay, Likeassasin’s Hu Tao cosplay, Angelina Chernyak’s cosplay, Sayathefox’s Lisa cosplay, ShiroKitsune’s Bela Dimitrescu cosplay, Elizabeth Rage’s Nico Robin cosplay, Jade Robin’s Pikachu cosplay, Kasumi’s cosplay katssby’s will knock you out, nymphahri’s Ahri cosplay, Asuna Yuuki’s cosplay from mk_ays, tenkoucosplay’s 2B cosplay, nix’s Venom-Black Cat cosplay, peachmilky’s Ganyu cosplay, Harley’s cosplay Quinn from missbri, Catwoman cosplay from CarryKey, Juliet Starling cosplay from Nadyasonika, Mona cosplay from larissarochefort, Hisoka cosplay from theo.yang.cos, Ada Wong cosplay from larissarochefort, Bowsette fir cosplay mato Lada Lyumos, the Lumine cosplay by Shirogane-sama, the cosplay of the doll from mastiffwitha4 and the cosplay of Tifa by Helly Valentine, just to point out some of the latest ones.