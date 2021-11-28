Health

Alzheimer’s, nasal vaccine that can prevent disease

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 mins ago
In the United States, a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease was tested at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The vaccine would be able to prevent and slow the progression of the disease.

The vaccine works by stimulating the immune system and activating white blood cells in the lymph nodes. The stimulated cells then travel into the bloodstream and should help clear the beta-amyloid protein plaques in the brain, the ones that Alzheimer’s patients develop, compress neurons and eventually destroy them. The vaccine is the result of 20 years of research.

The vaccine is based on a protein adjuvant derived from bacteria and which has already been “used safely in humans as an adjuvant to other vaccines,” the team said. In the trial, 16 participants aged 60 to 85 with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease will receive two doses of the nasal vaccine one week apart. The primary objective of this phase I study will be to determine the safety and tolerability of the vaccine.

