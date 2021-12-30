Alzheimer’s, ‘trigger’ that causes disease discovered / Energy is the key factor

Maybe it was found the cause that leads to Alzheimer’s, that fundamental trigger that would cause genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients, as well as the way in which a person’s cells produce energy. As we read in Study Friends, quoted by Dagospia, a team from the University of Adelaide, Australia, found that different mutations in a person’s genes impact cell functions in different ways. If only Alzheimer’s-related mutations are taken into account, then it appears that cells, especially brain cells, are all affected equally, that is, by stopping the use of oxygen to create life energy.

To examine these mutations the researchers studied the zebrafish; they are small freshwater fish very similar to humans at the molecular, genetic and above all cellular level. In addition, they produce very large families, making it easier for scientists to examine even small genetic changes between generations of fish. In detail the scholars have examined the adult brain of zebrafish “Carriers of genetic mutations – writes Dagospia – which increase the risk of developing early onset Alzheimer’s disease”, and the results highlighted a common trend among fish that show signs of the disease, and that with their mutations affect, as stated above, on the way in which the brain cells convert oxygen into energy.

ALZHEIMER, MAYBE THE TRIGGER THAT CAUSES THE DISEASE COVERED: THE COMMENT OF DOCTOR BARTHELSON

The doctor Karissa Barthelson, researcher who conducted the study, through a statement made it known: “This is very interesting because we know that when the disease of Alzheimer’s, people’s brains become severely deficient in energy production ». And again: «When we realized this common link, we took our research one step further and re-analyzed the data of another research group that had studied an important Alzheimer’s disease gene in mice. We could see a similar effect and this strengthens our confidence that we have found a fundamental and early factor of Alzheimer’s in humans. The answers found could lead to a new cell treatment which prevents them from damaging them through genetic mutations, then causing cognitive decline.

“It is very satisfying to have found this important common and early factor that drives the development of Alzheimer’s disease – concludes Barthelson – energy production is the most important cellular activity that supports all other functions, particularly in highly active organs such as the brain. If we can understand in detail what is going wrong with oxygen use and energy production, we could see ways to stop the disease before it starts, and that would benefit our aging population. ‘

