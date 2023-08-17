Health

Alzheimer’s: Why is it more common in women?

He Alzheimer’s has increased in the world and women may be most affected by it. According to various statistics, the U.S. Women over the age of 60 are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s Whether breast cancer, whereas, in England as in Australia, dementia has become the leading cause of death for the female gender, replacing cardiovascular problems.

“It cannot be sustained by any health system, it is too many in terms of numbers,” he stressed. Antonella Santuccione-ChaddhaA doctor and specialist in Alzheimer’s based in Switzerland told the BBC portal and said: “And it is women who suffer the most from this disease, we need to examine the difference between masculine and feminine details in this.”

latin america It is one of the three regions with the largest difference in Alzheimer’s prevalence between men and women, followed by countries. Southeast Asian (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam) and Western Europe, Much of the gender difference comes from one of the biggest risk factors for dementia: age.

In this regard, women generally live longer than men, so they are more likely to develop dementia. The results of two large studies of aging and cognitive function (CFAS) suggest that, over the past 20 years, the number of new cases of dementia has declined by 20 percent, particularly due to a decrease in L.Incidence in men over 65 years of age.

According to research, there are risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s that affect women more than men. depression, and depressed mood, is associated with the presence of the disease and is a disorder that statistically affects the female sex more. Other risk factors particularly affect women, such as surgical menopause and pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia, both of which have been linked to cognitive decline in later life.

“The most obvious differences that emerge in the research are in the performance and progression of cognitive and psychological symptoms between men and women with Alzheimer’s disease. Based on these new studies, we can formulate new hypotheses and find new ways to improve the treatment of patients”, Ferretti told the British portal.

Group Women’s Brain Project (WPB)composed by Santuccione-Chaddha, Ferretti and Schumacher, as well as chemicals Gautam Maitra, They recently released a report reviewing a decade of scientific research on Alzheimer’s. To prepare for the study, existing data were reviewed and scientists were asked for the first time to stratify them by gender.

Currently, Alzheimer’s is diagnosed by looking for two toxic proteins that build up in the brain. Evidence suggests that there is no difference in the levels of these proteins in men and women with Alzheimer’s disease. But cognitive decline is more commonly seen in women. Some experts claim that Estrogen protects the female brain When young, but those benefits taper off after a certain age. Others, however, believe that previous diagnoses were more successfully established in female patients. The project experts conclude, “We must provide a more significant funding boost to ensure research progress is made for all people with dementia.”

