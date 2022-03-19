Am I going to stop seeing DTT well with the arrival of 5G?

When 4G arrived in our country, an auction was held for the 800 MHz band, where the DTT channels were located, moving to the 700 MHz band. This was accompanied by occasional interference that was resolved by contacting the website Arrives 800, a trademark registered by Elecnor and a company in charge of providing a solution to all those adaptation problems that arise with 4G. History repeats itself with the arrival of 5G. Fifth generation networks occupy the 700 MHz band, giving rise to a shift of all DTT channels to 600 MHz. What does this mean? What becomes necessary again retune the channels in those TVs that resort to the signal by antenna.

The dreaded interference in DTT

Although there is a clear downward trend in consumed classic television and streaming platforms are taking control of the content that Spaniards consume, the truth is that no one, or almost no one, wants to be left without the possibility of watching DTT channels.

In order to ensure that future 5G networks do not interfere with DTT, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures (SETID) carried out in the months of June and July 2021 some pilot tests in the municipalities of Alcázar de San Juan and La Solana to analyze the possible effects that would occur once mobile communications emissions in the 694-790 MHz frequency band and DTT emissions in the 470-694 MHz band coexist.