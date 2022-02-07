Am I in menopause or not?

Features: ♀️ YMEA 8-in-1 was developed to provide optimal support in fighting the 8 most common menopausal ailments

Perimenopause is a transition period that needs to be known and carefully managed. Let’s talk about the symptoms (and remedies)!

All women know more or less in detail what happens to their body when menstruation ends definitively. It is equally important, however, to know what the symptoms of the preceding period are, since the physical and psychological “strength” of a woman begins to be tested ever since.

On average a woman definitively enters menopause around the age of 60. Menopause is defined as the period in which menstruation does not occur for 12 consecutive months. It follows that all the “pauses” that the cycle begins to take from a certain moment onwards are not yet true menopause.

However, it must be specified that hormonal changes they begin in women well before menopause. Such changes have a major impact on the lives of middle-aged women, which find themselves spending several years in an apparently indefinable situation.

Until recently, all the symptoms that preceded menopause proper were not considered as a period in itself but rather as an extension of menopause itself.

It is only recently that the premenopausal period has begun to be clearly separated from the subsequent one, giving it a precise definition. In this way it was possible to create a reference framework that allows us to understand how to deal with this delicate moment of change.

How to deal with perimenopause while remaining in physical and mental balance

The reason perimenopause had been associated with menopause proper is that the symptoms of the two phases are very similar.

There perimenopause generally occurs around the age of 45 to 50. Whereas menopause definitely comes around the 60 years of age, perimenopause lasts for many years and can have a profound effect on a woman’s quality of life.

Main symptoms

Among the main symptoms of perimenopause are:

Night or day, these changes in temperature last just a few minutes. On average one to five minutes. They often also imply profuse sweating which obviously stops when the temperature returns to its normal levels.

Mood swings come directly from hormonal changes taking place in the female body. In most cases, mood swings result from increased emotional sensitivity which develops in a woman around this time. This means that any small emotional jolt can trigger a seemingly disproportionate reaction. This is a situation that is not too different from the one you face in pregnancy, during which you find yourself, for example, crying for a trifle.

Hormones also regulate the rate of female metabolism. This means that when they are no longer produced in the usual quantities, the body “slows down”. Due to the slowing of metabolism women’s bodies change. Fat begins to accumulate in typically female areas such as thighs, hips and buttocks. Breasts also grow in size, but tend to take on the typical “pear” shape.

The vagina is no longer sprayed as in the past by vaginal fluids aimed at lubricating it to make sexual intercourse easier and more pleasant. This means that sexual intercourse becomes more difficult And it takes longer to achieve sufficient sexual arousal.

This is actually a very minor problem compared to the other changes taking place in the female body. To remedy this, you can very easily resort to using vaginal lubricants which, among other things, are also often used by women of childbearing age but who suffer from vaginal dryness from a young age.

Paradoxically enough, most of the symptoms of perimenopause subside or even disappear completely during menopause.

When the hormonal balance of a woman settles down again, in fact, life resumes exactly as before, even with greater freedom and a feeling of greater physical well-being. In fact, the body will no longer be stressed on a monthly basis by all the physical and mental implications of the menstrual cycle.

How to cope with perimenopause?

Since perimenopause is a transitional period, it should primarily be approached as such. Before even taking care of your physical well-being you will have to pay particular attention to the psychological aspect of this moment of life.

The best thing that can be done is avoid constantly confronting oneself that one once was. Our bodies cannot be expected to look the same as they did when they were twenty or thirty years younger.

What needs to be done is adapt their aesthetic and emotional canons to the new situation of the body. The goal must be become splendid fifties, or sixties, don’t try desperately to ape the manners and style of younger girls!

From the physical point of view, however, there are natural supplements which can provide the body with a series of substances that will allow it to better deal with this transition phase. Fundamental is the magnesium for mood control, but also a whole range of vitamins that will help keep the body healthy.

On the market there are supplements specifically formulated for perimenopausal women, so if the psychophysical consequences of the period begin to be heavy, it’s time to try them!