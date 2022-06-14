am i legend 2 Will Smith wants to get his job back after the Oscars 2022 paper

Will Smith is poised to make a big comeback after going under the radar since his embarrassing role where he slapped Chris Rock in the Oscar 2022.

The King Richard star who landed in hot waters for his reckless action at the prestigious event is reportedly working on his comeback with I Am Legend 2.

Related news

According to The Sun, the film’s script is being written by the writer mentioning Smith’s character.

A source told the outlet that the film’s concept “has not yet been approved by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is out of the project.”

“Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while development continues,” the source said.

“The reality is that Will is going to come back at some point and it’s just going to be down to which studio is going to take a chance on him.

“Negative public sentiments about his career have certainly lessened in recent weeks as the world moves forward thanks to stories like the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard”added the source.

“And Will himself is in therapy and taking some time away from the spotlight.”

“Certainly, Hollywood loves comeback stories in which stars who were seemingly out of business get back on their feet with a big project like Robert Downey Junior, Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder”quoted the outlet to its source.

“Two years from now, things could look very different, and Will could be back on screen.”