Entertainment

am i legend 2 Will Smith wants to get his job back after the Oscars 2022 paper

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

Will Smith is poised to make a big comeback after going under the radar since his embarrassing role where he slapped Chris Rock in the Oscar 2022.

The King Richard star who landed in hot waters for his reckless action at the prestigious event is reportedly working on his comeback with I Am Legend 2.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

The color that will be one of the trends of 2022 – Revista Para Ti

9 mins ago

Jacquemus unveils images of his collaboration with Nike

10 mins ago

Anahí’s surprising meeting with Karol G that mixed the best of two worlds

20 mins ago

Can words kill? Spanish trailer and poster for ‘The Girl From Plainville’

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button