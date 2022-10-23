The fashion for look-alikes definitely seems to be in full swing in the rap world. After Drake or even Lil Durk, it’s the turn of Chris Brown to haver his doppelgänger. And Fabolous can’t believe it.

A clone of Chris Brown in Croatia?

Passing through Croatia, Fabolous was apparently surprised to see the man he initially confused with Chris Brown, before changing his mind. Claiming a quickdraw similar to that of the author of the album breezy, available for a few days on streaming platforms, the look-alike in question has even gone so far as to have the same patterns as his model inked into his skin. It was enough to lose Loso, as he mentioned on his social networks, publishing in the process a video allowing to get a more precise idea of ​​the degree of resemblance of the doppelgänger: ” Am I stoned or is that Chris Brown? Yeah it’s Breezy, I knew I wasn’t crazy. Chris Brown from Croatia… Cro Breezy, with the dance steps. »

Still, at present, Chris Brown has not reacted to the appearance of this look-alike, unlike a Drake who initially validated his doppelgänger, before getting annoyed by his multiple provocations.