AMA Shiba Inu Coin | Shibarium, games, $ BONE and $ LEASH

TheLOVES on Shiba Inu Coin organized by David Gokhstein and which, given the large participation, even has crashed service Twitter Spaces.

Although the usual insatiable are complaining about the lack of big news which should have pushed the price of $ SHIB skyrocketing, actually there has been a lot of talk – and there have been several important announcements that help us understand what the next path of the project and its ecosystem will be.

The AMA in the night – the news for enthusiasts and investors

Queenie leads the dance of a very successful AMA on Shiba Inu Coin

To act as the spokesperson for the project Shiba Inu Coin it was Queenie, who is already moderator of the channel Discord from $ SHIB and a character relatively well known even to those outside the community strictly speaking.

It was – and this message may not have passed clearly – of an interview / AMA and therefore of introductory character on the project, so much so that the first questions concerned general introductions and little more. For those who, like our readers, have actually been following the project for some time, there are some news very interesting, which are the subject of our study.

Shibarium – the whole truth – $ BONE will be used

Shibarium is in the pipeline, could see the light in the 2022, but it won’t be one autonomous and separate blockchain from Ethereum. As reported by Queenie – which he confirmed to repeat the developers’ opinion – it will actually be a project he will want to look like $ MATIC from Polygon – and thus operate as one sidechain or layer2.

The interesting news regarding Shibarium is that the token that will be used as gas and how governance it will not actually be $ SHIB, but $ BONE, the second of the ecosystem, which will thus have an additional utility and will be able to enjoy, once the project has started, a good upward pressure on its price.

Games: there will be two, one entry level and one on the blockchain

After yesterday’s chat it became clear also the path to game development, which actually had already been outlined, but with partial and non-organic information. There will be two games, or rather there will be two versions. The general one that will be distributed through Apple’s AppStore And Google Play – and that it will be intended for an audience that, in the intentions of the group, will have to be approached to the world of $ SHIB.

We will then have a second version, which will instead run directly on blockchain, which will be intended for those who already have a certain familiarity with cryptocurrencies and in particular with $ SHIB. A solution at least in our opinion intelligent, which will allow you to approach many more people to protocol through something Interesting how a game can be, and then expose them to contact with the world of the blockchain.

In addition the Shiboshis – the series of NFT which was produced and sold in 10,000 copies a few weeks ago will not be the only one. They will be produced, again for the game dedicated to $ SHIB, new sets of cards, with details that will become clearer in the coming weeks. So who failed to grab them at launch may have his second chance.

Doggie DAO: Deliver the Shiba Inu Coin Ecosystem

Here too briefly, there has been talk of Doggie DAO, also this issue discussed in an inorganic way in the past weeks and which would seem to be another of the projects that the group aims to complete by 2022.

A decentralized organization, which will take control of the project and its decisions, as already happens in many other protocols of this type. This is also a step to which not many have paid attention, but which will be of enormous importance for the future of the protocol.

Surprises also expected for $ LEASH

Which is the third token of the protocol and, by Queenie’s own admission, the least interesting for investors. Although there was no specific mention of the nature of the project that should involve him, the spokesperson for the developers confirmed that something is brewing.

From our report, which also includes ours Tweet live in the middle of the night it should be clear that in reality a lot of meat has been put into the fire. And what for $ SHIB it is more than legitimate to expect a very interesting future.

With a small final note, if we are allowed, on the many who are complaining on social media right now. We believe that Queenie was an excellent spokesperson and honored the important role that had been entrusted to her. The news is there – and it is very important. And last but not least, aggressive impatience won’t do the project any good. $ SHIB it comes from a very long road and it would seem ready to travel an equally long one for 2022. What more could you objectively want?

