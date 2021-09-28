Amada Seyfried, second child born: the announcement

Amanda Seyfried gave birth to her second child: the actress and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, gave the happy news via social media through the profile of the Inara association, which deals with children victims of war zones.

Amanda Seyfried mom: the second child

The star of Oh Mama! Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second baby. She and her husband announced the happy event with a tender post via social, saying they are happy and excited for this new adventure.

“We are so happy to be the first to announce that they have welcomed the second child into this world“, Wrote the couple, who for the moment preferred not to reveal the child’s name. To announce the birth of the baby, the two have chosen (like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry) the profile of the charity Inara, which deals with children born in war zones.

“Since our daughter’s birth three years ago, our commitment to innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict has become one of the engines of our lives. With the birth of our son, Inara and War Child’s work became our guiding light“, Said the couple, who had their first daughter in 2017, Nina. The couple are happier than ever, and many are eager to know what their chosen name will be second baby.