Amadeus finds himself in contact with doctors: the drastic cure for the deadly disease – the Democrat

Amadeus has to undergo necessary treatment again. The disease does not allow discounts, and the conductor knows it well

Let’s go back to talking about Amadeus and what recently appeared on social media. There are numerous comments arriving from all over, in relation to the video posted by our great host. In recent days, Amadeus has been involved in many jobs, within the productions of which he is at the helm.

Among all, undoubtedly, the one that keeps him most engaged and precisely related to new edition of the Sanremo festival. For 2022 many surprises and many news are expected, this obviously requires a fairly important commitment on the part of the conductor and often many hours, if not days, away from home.

A rather special situation that, as we remember, Ama himself had recently published a photo on his social profiles. It was dedicated to his wife for reveal how much she missed it. A beautiful thought addressed to Giovanna Civitillo, who underlined how much he wanted to hold her in his arms again when they were on holiday by the sea.

Amadeus, care is important

We certainly knew that an artist of his caliber could not possibly be a man who has a lot of free time. However, despite the high demand of the professional and the many work commitments that the tenant has to fulfill every single day, Amadeus has found time to be able to undergo a particular treatment. In a moment like the one we are experiencing today, health care must certainly not be postponed or neglected. We have all been able to see this firsthand, with the tragic situation that we found ourselves experiencing in the blink of an eye.

And even the great Amadeus certainly has no intention of postponing his duty to safeguard all those with whom he comes into contact. Therefore, to fulfill the general social well-being, he decides to undergo the recall for COVID-19 vaccine. And he also chooses to post the video on social media, demonstrating that it is important to fulfill the type of care. Two months after the start of his new adventure at the Sanremo festival, shares the third dose on social media.

Emblematic are the words of the conductor who, ready to lend his arm to inoculate the dose in the company of his wife Giovanna Civitillo, comments “Here we are, finally the booster dose with the doctor: I can’t wait. Get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated: it’s the only way we have to defeat the virus “. But they also come particular reflections by many users. There are those who joke, referring to the silicone arm of the doctor no-vax, “But is the arm real?”.

There are also many comments of support and admiration, in most cases, “Bravo Ama, always an example”. However, there are also several reproaches and hints that everything is fake or that there is a placebo in the syringe.