Amadeus has fun with the hits ’60, ’70, ’80

The appointment with the 60s, 70s and 80s music that Amadeus conducted from the Verona Arena was good. Especially because he, Amadeus, really believed in it, his eyes laughed, and he managed to put the four million viewers who followed him on Rai1 in a good mood.

And in the episode of Sunday 26th, «When I grow up», the Rai1 show with Alessandro Cattelan who evidently relaxed. Applause for Timberi and Jacobs, who confirmed themselves as speaking champions.

Do you know what it is? I was really tired of the actors who “blow” the joke on TV, to be more natural. The result is that you don’t understand what they are saying. And for actors it’s not nice. Carolina Crescentini in the «revenants» «Bastardi di Pizzofalcone» on Rai1, for example, or Marco Giallini always, specifically in «He is worse than me», the variety returned in a new version on Rai3. New version because the wall that divided the two actors was demolished. It was more original before, but the program maintains its characteristics of professionalism, and therefore I promote it despite Giallini’s tip. With all due respect to Giuseppe Battiston who says, in a video in circulation: “And I, who made a bunch like this at the Paolo Grassi school to learn to speak using the diaphragm, and be understood by everyone”.

Meanwhile Rai1 has postponed “Pretty Woman” for the twenty-ninth time. Twenty-ninth, seriously, for the Hollywood fairytale declared and dated 1990s, but always able to attract spectators, disenchanted but also admired by a sparkling screenplay. “Tell me one who made it,” Julia Roberts asks her friend Kit, from prostitute to prostitute. And the friend (sorry, that’s the script), thinking about it for a while: “That big ass of Cinderella.”