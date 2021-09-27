News

Amadeus has fun with the hits ’60, ’70, ’80

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The appointment with the 60s, 70s and 80s music that Amadeus conducted from the Verona Arena was good. Especially because he, Amadeus, really believed in it, his eyes laughed, and he managed to put the four million viewers who followed him on Rai1 in a good mood.

And in the episode of Sunday 26th, «When I grow up», the Rai1 show with Alessandro Cattelan who evidently relaxed. Applause for Timberi and Jacobs, who confirmed themselves as speaking champions.

Loading...
Advertisements

Do you know what it is? I was really tired of the actors who “blow” the joke on TV, to be more natural. The result is that you don’t understand what they are saying. And for actors it’s not nice. Carolina Crescentini in the «revenants» «Bastardi di Pizzofalcone» on Rai1, for example, or Marco Giallini always, specifically in «He is worse than me», the variety returned in a new version on Rai3. New version because the wall that divided the two actors was demolished. It was more original before, but the program maintains its characteristics of professionalism, and therefore I promote it despite Giallini’s tip. With all due respect to Giuseppe Battiston who says, in a video in circulation: “And I, who made a bunch like this at the Paolo Grassi school to learn to speak using the diaphragm, and be understood by everyone”.

Meanwhile Rai1 has postponed “Pretty Woman” for the twenty-ninth time. Twenty-ninth, seriously, for the Hollywood fairytale declared and dated 1990s, but always able to attract spectators, disenchanted but also admired by a sparkling screenplay. “Tell me one who made it,” Julia Roberts asks her friend Kit, from prostitute to prostitute. And the friend (sorry, that’s the script), thinking about it for a while: “That big ass of Cinderella.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
318
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
164
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
141
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
137
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
135
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
128
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
128
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
121
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top