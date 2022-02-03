Amadori expands to the pig supply chain, after purchasing a historic ham factory

The Amadori Group puts behind the controversy related to the case of the dismissal of Francesca Amadori by concluding an important operation aimed at expanding the swine supply chain. The Cesena colossus of poultry meat and the Lenti family conclude an operation for the transfer to the Amadori Group of 100% of Rugger Spa, a ham factory in Santena (Turin), a specialist in cooking meat and owner of the historic Lenti brand, which distinguishes it from almost a century the excellent production of cooked hams and other specialties according to exclusive recipes and a philosophy of “know-how” of high quality.

Rugger Spa was founded in 1935 by the Lenti family and also thanks to the guidance of Ruggero Lenti – recently appointed President of Assica – it is today one of the flagships of the national production of cooked, roasted, pre-sliced ​​and meat-based specialties. . In 2020 Rugger Spa recorded a turnover of 43.9 million euros in the large-scale distribution, horeca and retail channels, with an export share of 2% thanks to the presence of a selection of products in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece , Austria and Switzerland.

“With the sale to the Amadori Group – explains Ruggero Lenti, CEO of Rugger SpA – our family gives Rugger the great opportunity to accelerate and strengthen the growth process started with the possibility of increasing the distribution of Lenti products throughout the territory. national through the development of important market synergies with a group like Amadori which already today can count on a dedicated feed mill and a farm park of 80 sites (10 of which are owned) for a total area of ​​approximately 250,000 square meters “.

The acquisition of Rugger Spa is part of the ambitious plan launched by the Amadori Group for growth in the high-end range of cured meats – part of the maxi investment plan of 500 million euros over 5 years – in line with the corporate mission dedicated to the enhancement of white, pink and green proteins thanks to an integrated and sustainable Italian production chain.

“The decision to acquire Lenti – explains Francesco Berti, CEO of the Amadori Group – is an important step in the path of diversification and growth that will see us engaged in the coming years. Bringing Amadori’s know-how to other market areas such as pork and cured meats, focusing on the high-end product range, represents a choice that is fully consistent with our corporate mission towards a supply chain – that of pigs – that we aim to make national, integrated and increasingly sustainable. Being able to count on Lenti’s experience is undoubtedly a precious opportunity for mutual growth that will give new impetus to a sector of absolute excellence for Italian agri-food in the world “.

The completion of the purchase operation – subject to obtaining the antitrust authorization – is expected within the first half of this year.

The Lenti family was assisted, as for the partner Fulvia Lenti, by the lawyers Donatella De Rosa and Matteo Guidotti (D&M Legal) and by Dr. Luca Ambroso (Ranalli & Associati), as to the partner Ruggero Lenti, by the lawyer Marco Di Toro (MDT Studio Legale) and by Dr. Giovanni Panigada (Nash Advisory).

The Amadori Group was assisted by Dr. Antonio Da Ros of Mediobanca as financial advisor, by the lawyer Luca Ridolfi (EY Studio Legale Tributario) for the legal aspects and by the Milanese firm TCFTC for the tax aspects.