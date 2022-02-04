Amadori goes shopping in Turin and buys Lenti, the historic brand of quality ham

The Amadori food group has acquired 100% of Rugger Spa, owner of the Lenti brand, a historic ham factory in Santena, in the Turin area, a specialist in cooking meat and which for almost a century has distinguished the excellent production of cooked hams and other specialties.

The acquisition is part of the plan launched by the Romagna group for growth in the high-end of cured meats, as part of the maxi investment plan of half a billion euros over 5 years. All “in line with the corporate mission dedicated to the enhancement of white, pink and green proteins thanks to an integrated and sustainable Italian production chain”, the company from Cesena reported today.

Turin-based Rugger spa was founded in 1935 by the Lenti family and, also thanks to the guidance of Ruggero Lenti, recently appointed president of Assica, it has developed a national production of cooked, roasted, pre-sliced ​​and meat-based specialties; in 2020 it recorded a turnover of 43.9 million euros in the large-scale distribution, horeca and retail channels, with an export share of 2% thanks to the presence of a selection of products in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece, Austria and Switzerland.

“The decision to acquire Lenti – explains Francesco Berti, CEO of the Amadori group – is an important step in the path of diversification and growth that will see us committed in the coming years. Bringing Amadori’s know-how to other market areas such as that of pork and cured meats, focusing on the high-end product range, represents a choice that is fully consistent with our corporate mission towards a supply chain, that of pigs, which we aim to make national, integrated and increasingly sustainable “.